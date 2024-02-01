Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is gearing up for a groundbreaking collaboration with Travis Scott, unveiling an upcoming "Pale Vanilla" colorway that promises to redefine streetwear style. Travis Scott's signature touch on this iconic silhouette brings a fresh and distinctive appeal. This new collaboration introduces a clean and understated aesthetic with the "Pale Vanilla" colorway, creating a versatile yet striking look. The sneakers feature premium materials and the classic Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette, embodying both timeless design and contemporary flair.

The collaboration reflects the synergy between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott, combining the streetwear icon's unique vision with the Air Jordan legacy. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this collaborative effort, poised to make waves in the fashion and sneaker communities. As the Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to evolve, the collaboration with Travis Scott on the "Pale Vanilla" colorway stands as a testament to the enduring influence of this iconic sneaker silhouette and its ability to capture the spirit of modern street culture.

“Pale Vanilla” Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

As described, the sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a sail white midsole. Continuing the theme, cream leather constructs the base of the uppers and pale vanilla leather overlays complete the silhouette. Also, a black leather Nike Swoosh and more branding is located on the tongue. Finally, we can assume that some form of Travis Scott branding is located on the heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” is going to drop in the Holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

