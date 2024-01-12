Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Elkins" Gets Detailed Photos

This is a big release.

BYBen Atkinson
Travis Scott Performs At Madison Square Garden – Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stands as an iconic sneaker loved for its classic style and flair. A buzz is swirling around its collaboration with Travis Scott for the new "Elkins" colorway, set to hit the scene soon. Fans anticipate this release to reveal a unique "Elkins" color scheme. Travis Scott's collaboration promises to bring a fresh and distinctive vibe to this classic silhouette. What makes the Air Jordan 1 Low OG a standout choice is its timeless design and enduring appeal. Get excited for another huge collab between Travis and Jordan Brand.

The shoe offers a blend of comfort and street-ready style, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. With the upcoming "Elkins" collaboration, the shoe is anticipated to receive a bold and eye-catching makeover. Nike continues to excite fans with its collaborations, and the Travis Scott partnership for the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Elkins" colorway is highly anticipated. For those seeking a mix of exclusivity and iconic style, this upcoming release is likely to become a sought-after addition to sneaker collections, bringing a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette.

"Elkins" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

As described, the sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Continuing the theme, white leather constructs the base of the uppers and canary yellow leather overlays complete the silhouette. Also, a black leather Nike Swoosh and blue branding is located on the tongue. Finally, we can assume that some form of Travis Scott branding is located on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]

Ben Atkinson
