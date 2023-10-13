Air Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red” Available Now

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG recently unveiled its striking "University Red" colorway. This iconic low-top silhouette pays homage to the original high-top Jordan 1. With premium materials, it showcases a blend of rich red and crisp white. The "University Red" color scheme features a dominant red leather upper, giving a bold and vibrant look. Also, the red overlays and Swoosh contrast brilliantly against the white leather base. The classic Air Jordan wing logo can be spotted on the heel, retaining its heritage.

Nike Air branding on the tongue brings authenticity and a vintage feel to the sneaker. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, with its timeless design and comfort, is perfect for both basketball enthusiasts and streetwear fashionistas. Its outsole provides excellent traction on and off the court, while the Air-Sole unit offers cushioning for all-day wear. This "University Red" iteration is a stylish and eye-catching addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG lineup, sure to make a statement on the streets and courts alike.

Read More: Shaq And Allen Iverson Link Up In New Roles At Reebok

"University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white stitching around. White leather constructs the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers feature more white leather overlays. Also, a vibrant Red Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, matching the sole. White laces and a white tongue continue the white theme of the sneakers. Red Nike branding is located on the tongue, matching the vibrant red sock liner. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in white stitching.

Where To Buy?

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "University Red" is currently available for purchase via the widget above. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $140. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Five Nike LeBron 9 Colorways To Light Up The Basketball Court

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.