Air Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is causing a stir with its upcoming "University Red" colorway, set to ignite the sneaker scene. Inspired by the iconic high-top version, this low-cut silhouette retains the classic Jordan style. The "University Red" color scheme brings a vibrant and bold look, making it an instant attention-grabber. The signature Nike Swoosh and Jumpman logo adorn the shoe, ensuring authenticity and paying homage to the Air Jordan legacy. The sneaker is incredibly popular and will continue to receive new colorways.

Crafted with premium materials and meticulous detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers top-tier quality and comfort, perfect for various occasions. Sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to the release date, anticipating the chance to own this striking sneaker. With its blend of heritage and modern flair, the "University Red" colorway is poised to become a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss out on the opportunity to lace up in style with these iconic kicks.

"University Red" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a vibrant red rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white stitching around. White leather constructs the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers feature more white leather overlays. A vibrant Red Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, matching the sole. White laces and a white tongue continue the white theme of the sneakers. Red Nike branding is located on the tongue, matching the vibrant red sock liner. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in white stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red” will be released on October 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

