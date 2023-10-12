Five Nike LeBron 9 Colorways To Light Up The Basketball Court

Overall, one of the best LeBron James sneakers ever would have to be the Nike LeBron 9. A lot of the love for this shoe stems from the nostalgia people feel for when he played with the Miami Heat. This is a shoe that debuted in October of 2011 and was a major part of his first championship season. Moreover, it was just a very cool silhouette with a lot of amazing colorways. Today, we are looking at five colorways you should consider if you want to light up the court this season.

Nike LeBron 9 "South Coast"

Image via Stadium Goods

Firstly, we are going with this blue, black, and neon green number, simply called "South Coast." Essentially, this is a shoe that is mostly based on the fact that LeBron has played on both sides of the country. From Miami on the East coast to Los Angeles on the West coast, LeBron has done it all. This colorway is a great celebration of that, and the colors just work well.

Nike LeBron 9 Low "Reverse Liverpool"

Image via Stadium Goods

Secondly, we have a LeBron 9 Low which pays homage to LeBron's soccer team, Liverpool. The "Reverse Liverpool" model seems like a happy medium of sorts as it combines Liverpool with the South Beach vibes. The turquoise upper and red highlights form a memorable shoe, and these will definitely stand out amongst your peers. Moreover, they are great for those who love something lower to the ground.

"Big Bang"

Image via Stadium Goods

Subsequently, we have this "Big Bang" colorway which was part of Nike's 2012 All-Star collection. Of course, that was a very popular collection that just so happened to include the infamous Foamposites of the exact same name. This model has a great aesthetic to it as the colorway is covered in orange material. It may not be for everyone, however, it will absolutely turn heads.

Nike LeBron 9 Low "LeBronald Palmer"

Image via Stadium Goods

The "LeBronald Palmer" aesthetic is one that can already be found on an array of LeBron shoes. On the Nike LeBron 9 Low, it truly shines. The sneaker has a yellow base with green palm tree graphics all the way through. Moreover, you get some pinkish-red for good measure. Overall, this is just a colorway that will make you feel good, and you can't help but love that.

"Watch The Throne"

Image via Stadium Goods

Lastly, we have easily one of the most hyped LeBron shoes of all-time. The re-release from a couple of years ago proved to be a huge hit, and fans still love it. The "Watch The Throne" colorway is an homage to the Kanye West and Jay-Z album of the same name. The black upper and crown on the laces is a gorgeous look, and fans continue to revere these. Whether you like the shoe or not, there is no denying its history and concept.

Let us know which of these colorways is your favorite, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

