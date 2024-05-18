Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary” Receives Slight Delay

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is the epitome of timeless style, beloved by sneaker enthusiasts globally. Anticipation is high for its upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott, set to introduce the eye-catching "Canary" colorway. Expected to feature a distinct hue, this partnership promises to blend the classic silhouette with Travis Scott's unique flair. Known for its enduring appeal, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG is gearing up for another landmark collaboration with Travis and Jordan Brand.

Balancing comfort with street-ready aesthetics, this shoe remains a favorite among sneaker fans. The upcoming "Canary" collaboration is set to deliver a bold, attention-grabbing makeover. Nike's trend of exciting collaborations continues, with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" colorway creating significant buzz. For those in search of exclusivity and iconic style, this release is poised to become a must-have in sneaker collections.

"Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a gum rubber sole combined with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made from white leather, accented by canary yellow leather overlays. Additionally, a blue leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott's branding appear on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is set to be a major hit upon release. Overall, Travis Scott x Jordan always makes headlines, and this colorway is sure to be a standout.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott "Canary" will now be released on May 25th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

