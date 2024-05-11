Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” Receives Retailer Images

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to uphold its revered status in sneaker culture, characterized by its low-top silhouette and original design cues. Its timeless appeal resonates with sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts, solidifying its position as a wardrobe staple. Exciting news for fans: the introduction of the "Mocha" colorway is on the horizon for the upcoming year, drawing inspiration from the iconic Air Jordan 1 High "Mocha." This rendition features a pristine white leather upper accentuated with rich brown details, striking a harmonious balance between simplicity and refinement.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG prioritizes comfort and durability for wearers. Equipped with an Air-Sole unit in the sole, it delivers plush cushioning, ensuring optimal comfort for everyday wear. Undoubtedly, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a cultural icon, and the impending release of the "Mocha" colorway will further solidify its legacy. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this upcoming drop will become an essential addition to your collection. Keep an eye out for its release date and elevate your sneaker game with this timeless classic.

“Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with black and brown overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the laces, while the Nike Air branding is visible on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the brown heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” will be released on September 21st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

