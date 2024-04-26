Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” Gets First In-Hand Look

CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This pair is going to be good.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, an enduring icon in sneaker culture, maintains its classic allure. With its low-top silhouette and original design elements, it preserves its OG essence. Sneakerheads and style enthusiasts alike continue to be captivated by this fashion staple. Now, breaking news for enthusiasts: the "Mocha" colorway is making its debut next year, inspired by the Air Jordan 1 High "Mocha." Featuring a pristine white leather upper adorned with rich brown accents, it's a blend of simplicity and sophistication bound to make a statement.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG isn't just about looks; it prioritizes comfort and durability too. Equipped with an Air-Sole unit in the sole, it ensures plush cushioning, perfect for everyday wear. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a cultural icon, and the upcoming "Mocha" colorway looks set to extend its legacy. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual wearer, this release is sure to be a must-have addition to your collection. Keep an eye out for its arrival and elevate your sneaker game with this timeless kick.

“Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with black and brown leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh matches the laces. Nike Air branding can be found on the tongue, with the famous Wings logo located on the brown heel. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that combines simple shades.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” will be released on August 21st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

