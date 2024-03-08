Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and versatile style. Set to release this May, the upcoming "Shadow" colorway pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette with its classic yet contemporary aesthetic. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" features a sleek combination of black and grey tones that exude understated sophistication. The smooth leather upper is complemented by tumbled leather overlays, adding depth and texture to the design.

With its low-cut silhouette and iconic Nike Swoosh branding, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers a sleek and streamlined look that seamlessly transitions from the court to the streets. The "Shadow" colorway adds a touch of refinement to any outfit, making it a versatile option for everyday wear. Overall, as anticipation builds for its release, sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" to their collection.

“Shadow” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

These shoes boast a black rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole for contrast. The uppers are crafted from grey leather, with black overlays adding depth to the design. Also, a matching grey toebox complements the sleek Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Finished with black laces and a black tongue, the sneakers exude a minimalist vibe. The tongue proudly displays a grey Jumpman logo, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo adorns the heel in black stitching. Overall, this pair showcases a timeless color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” is going to drop on May 10th, 2024 Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

