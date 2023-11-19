Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG, a timeless icon in sneaker culture, exudes a classic vibe. It boasts a low-top silhouette and original design elements, preserving its OG essence. This sneaker, a fashion staple, continues to captivate sneakerheads and style enthusiasts alike. Exciting news for sneaker enthusiasts: the "Mocha" colorway is set to make a striking debut next year. This iteration, inspired by the Air Jordan 1 High "Mocha," features a clean, white leather upper with rich brown accents. It's a fusion of simplicity and sophistication that's bound to turn heads.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers more than just aesthetics; it delivers comfort and durability. The Air-Sole unit in the sole ensures plush cushioning, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a cultural symbol, and the upcoming "Mocha" colorway promises to extend its legacy. Whether you're a seasoned sneaker collector or a casual wearer, this release will undoubtedly be a must-have addition to your collection. Stay tuned for its arrival and elevate your sneaker game with this classic kick.

"Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with black and brown leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh matches the laces. Nike Air branding can be found on the tongue, with the famous Wings logo located on the brown heel. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that combines simple shades.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” will be released on August 21st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

