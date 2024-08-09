Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” Officially Unveiled

Just over a month until this release.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Mocha” will be released on September 21st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with black and brown overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the laces, while the Nike Air branding is visible on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the brown heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG prioritizes comfort and durability. Equipped with an Air-Sole unit in the sole, it delivers plush cushioning, ensuring optimal comfort for everyday wear. Undoubtedly, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains a cultural icon, and the impending release of the "Mocha" colorway will further solidify its legacy . Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual sneaker enthusiast, this upcoming drop will become an essential addition to your collection.

