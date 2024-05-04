Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets Confirmed Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG maintains its allure among sneakerheads, featuring a timeless design and adaptable style. Scheduled for release in May, the upcoming "Shadow" color honors the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette with its blend of classic and contemporary elements. Crafted with precision and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" showcases a sophisticated fusion of black and grey tones, epitomizing understated elegance. Its smooth leather upper is accentuated by tumbled leather overlays, enhancing the depth and texture of the shoe's aesthetic.

With its low-profile silhouette and iconic Nike Swoosh logo, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG offers a sleek and versatile look perfect for various settings. The "Shadow" color scheme adds a refined touch to any ensemble, making it an adaptable choice for daily wear. As anticipation mounts for its impending release, sneaker lovers and collectors eagerly anticipate the opportunity to incorporate the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Shadow" into their collections.

“Shadow” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole contrasted with a clean white midsole. Also, constructed from grey leather, the uppers are enhanced by black overlays, creating depth in the design. Further, a matching grey toebox complements the sleek Nike Swoosh and heel tab. Completed with black laces and tongue, they emit a minimalist aesthetic. The tongue proudly showcases a grey Jumpman logo, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo adorns the heel in black stitching. This pair epitomizes a timeless color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” is going to drop on May 11th, 2024 Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

