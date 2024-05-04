Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” First Look + Rumored Release Date

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The AJ5 is back with a bang this fall.

The Air Jordan 5 is gearing up to leave its mark in Fall 2024 with the arrival of the "Archaeo Brown" colorway. This beloved silhouette, originating in 1990, continues to command attention with its enduring popularity. Anticipated to offer a fresh spin on the Air Jordan 5, the "Archaeo Brown" iteration blends earthy brown hues with subtle hints of black, delivering a versatile and fashion-forward design tailored for the season. Embracing a timeless appeal, this pair transitions seamlessly from fall to any other time of the year.

Renowned for its distinctive features, the Air Jordan 5 showcases mesh paneling along the side for optimal breathability and a visible Air unit in the sole for unparalleled comfort and cushioning. Notably, its signature shark-tooth detailing on the midsole adds an element of boldness to its overall aesthetic. With enthusiasts and Jordan aficionados eagerly awaiting its release, the Air Jordan 5 "Archaeo Brown" is poised to become a coveted addition to sneaker collections. Boasting a rich heritage and enduring design, it promises to stand out as a top choice for Fall 2024 and beyond.

"Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers feature a translucent sole with a white midsole. The midsole features the shark teeth design in black. Brown nubuck constructs the uppers, while aged netting graces the sides and resides beneath the laces. Jordan Brand accents in a fire red shade embellish both the tongue and the heels, maintaining a discreet and understated aesthetic for these sneakers. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme that fits the fall aesthetic perfectly.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” is going to drop on September 28th. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

