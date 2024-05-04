Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Gets New Exclusive Photos

Prepare for the arrival of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold," poised to leave a lasting impression on sneakerheads worldwide. Boasting a sleek black base, adorned with dazzling metallic gold overlays and accents, this rendition of the iconic silhouette exudes luxury and sophistication. While staying true to its timeless appeal, this iteration embraces a fresh color scheme, crafted from premium materials for a standout addition to any collection. Anticipation mounts as fans await the release of this bold yet refined colorway, drawn to its captivating aesthetic.

From the streets to the court, these sneakers promise to make a statement and elevate your style game to new heights. True to the Air Jordan legacy, the "Metallic Gold" colorway celebrates the brand's heritage while pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. With its sleek silhouette and captivating color palette, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High OG is destined to become an instant classic. Sneaker enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await its arrival, eager to infuse a touch of luxury into their sneaker rotation.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The sneakers feature a lustrous gold rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole for contrast. Black leather constructs the base of the uppers, complemented by glossy gold leather overlays. Positioned above the gold Nike Swoosh, the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem adds a touch of distinction. Completing the design, gold Nike Air branding graces the dark tongue, while dark laces provide a finishing touch. In summary, this pair presents a sleek color scheme, pairing a classic black base with eye-catching gold overlays.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

