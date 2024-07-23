Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to continue its legendary journey with the upcoming "Metallic Gold" colorway, sure to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This pair features a sleek black base with dazzling metallic gold overlays and accents. It merges timeless charm with a touch of opulence. Retaining its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG introduces a luxurious color scheme crafted with premium materials, making it a standout in any collection. Fans eagerly anticipate this striking colorway for its bold yet refined aesthetic.
Designed for both urban streets and basketball courts, these sneakers promise to make a statement and elevate your style effortlessly. Reflecting the brand's rich heritage while embracing innovation, the "Metallic Gold" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG pushes design boundaries with its sleek silhouette and captivating palette. Excitement builds among sneakerheads as they await the chance to add a touch of luxury to their footwear rotation.
"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers boast a gleaming gold rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole, creating a sharp contrast with the black leather uppers. Shiny gold leather overlays add a luxurious touch, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem stands out above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Dark accents, like the laces and tongue, enhance the sleek design, forming a classic black base with bold gold overlays for a striking look.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
