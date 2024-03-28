Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” Updated Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a beloved shoe adored by fans worldwide. First released in 1985, Nike designed these kicks for basketball legend Michael Jordan, and they quickly became a cultural hit. With its classic high-top style, the Air Jordan 1 High OG offers both fashion and comfort. Its leather upper ensures durability while maintaining a sleek look. With a sole made for excellent grip, these shoes perform well on the court and in everyday wear.

Featuring a wide range of colors, the Air Jordan 1 High OG allows wearers to showcase their unique style. From the timeless "Bred" to the iconic "Chicago" color scheme, there's a design for everyone. Over time, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has moved beyond its athletic roots to become a fashion staple, embraced by sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans alike. Whether you're shooting hoops or walking around town, these kicks are sure to turn heads and enhance your style.

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High OG

These shoes feature a bright green rubber sole and a clean white midsole, creating a noticeable difference. Made with a white leather base, they are decorated with overlays in black and glowing green leather, improving their appearance. The famous wings logo, done in black, appears on a panel of glowing green leather, adding a bit of elegance. Nike branding on the tongue finishes off the look in a vivid green glow color. Famous for their classic design, these shoes are poised to impress in the sneaker world with their new green glow color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” is going to drop on April 20th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

