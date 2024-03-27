Nike GT Cut 3 “Easter” Retailer Photos Revealed

Experience the airy vibes of Nike GT Cut 3 sneakers.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Zoom-GT-Cut-3-Easter-DV2918-401-3

The Nike GT Cut 3, a prominent basketball sneaker, is dropping in an exciting "Easter" colorway, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to the court. With a palette of light green, pink, and blue, this airy color scheme exudes energy and playfulness. The sneakers' design combines functionality with style, featuring advanced cushioning and support for optimal performance on the basketball court. Nike's GT Cut 3 silhouette has garnered attention for its innovative design and performance-enhancing features.

The "Easter" colorway adds an extra layer of excitement, offering a unique and eye-catching look that stands out on the court. Whether you're driving to the hoop or making sharp cuts on defense, the Nike GT Cut 3 provides the stability and responsiveness you need to excel in every aspect of the game. With its airy color palette and high-performance design, the Nike GT Cut 3 "Easter" is sure to be a hit among basketball enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. Keep an eye out for its release, and elevate your game with this stylish and functional footwear option from Nike.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Receives Mockup Photos

"Easter" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a light rubber sole and a matching light midsole with a light purple ZoomX plate. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a light green and blue material, with a blue Swoosh outlined in green. The sneakers also feature blue laces and green and pink branding on the tongue and heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a light, Eater-themed color scheme that will be a huge hit later this year.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the release date for the Nike GT Cut 3 “Easter” is at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets More Detailed Images

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-GT-Cut-3-Miami-Hurricanes-DV2913-001-4SneakersNike GT Cut 3 “Miami Hurricanes” Drop Details
Nike-LeBron-21-Easter-HF5352-500-5SneakersNike LeBron 21 “Easter” Officially Unveiled
Nike-Air-Zoom-GT-Cut-2-Unlock-Your-Space1SneakersNike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Unlock Your Space” Photos
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike GT Cut 3 “All-Star” Gets A First Look