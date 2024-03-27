Nike GT Cut 3 “Easter” Retailer Photos Revealed

The Nike GT Cut 3, a prominent basketball sneaker, is dropping in an exciting "Easter" colorway, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to the court. With a palette of light green, pink, and blue, this airy color scheme exudes energy and playfulness. The sneakers' design combines functionality with style, featuring advanced cushioning and support for optimal performance on the basketball court. Nike's GT Cut 3 silhouette has garnered attention for its innovative design and performance-enhancing features.

The "Easter" colorway adds an extra layer of excitement, offering a unique and eye-catching look that stands out on the court. Whether you're driving to the hoop or making sharp cuts on defense, the Nike GT Cut 3 provides the stability and responsiveness you need to excel in every aspect of the game. With its airy color palette and high-performance design, the Nike GT Cut 3 "Easter" is sure to be a hit among basketball enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. Keep an eye out for its release, and elevate your game with this stylish and functional footwear option from Nike.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV” Receives Mockup Photos

"Easter" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a light rubber sole and a matching light midsole with a light purple ZoomX plate. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a light green and blue material, with a blue Swoosh outlined in green. The sneakers also feature blue laces and green and pink branding on the tongue and heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a light, Eater-themed color scheme that will be a huge hit later this year.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the release date for the Nike GT Cut 3 “Easter” is at some point in 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets More Detailed Images

[Via]