Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets More Detailed Images

Get ready for the Air Jordan 4's latest drop, the "Oxidized Green" colorway. This upcoming release brings a fresh twist to the classic silhouette, with a white and sail base accented by striking Oxidized Green details. The combination of colors adds a vibrant touch to the iconic design, creating a standout look that's sure to turn heads. The Air Jordan 4 is renowned for its comfort and performance, and the "Oxidized Green" colorway is no exception. With its premium materials and expert craftsmanship, these sneakers offer both style and functionality.

Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, you can count on the Air Jordan 4 to deliver. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Oxidized Green" colorway. Its unique color palette and timeless design make it a must-have addition to any collection. Plus, with its limited availability, these kicks are sure to become a coveted item among enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" release date and availability. Don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these iconic sneakers and elevate your sneaker game to the next level.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Gets Mock-Up Photos

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4

These shoes boast a gray rubber sole with a cream midsole. White leather makes up the base of the sneakers, with white overlays. Oxidized Green details are above the midsole, on the support wings, and on the heel. Green branding can also be found on the tongue as well as on the heels. Overall, this pair features a fantastic mix of green and white.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on June 15th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” In-Hand Photos

[Via]