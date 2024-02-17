Nike GT Cut 3 “Miami Hurricanes” Drop Details

The upcoming "Miami Hurricanes" colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3 marks an exciting new phase for these high-performance sneakers. Inspired by the vibrant colors associated with the University of Miami's sports teams, this version promises to catch the eye with its bold green and orange hues. Crafted with top-notch materials and designed with careful attention to detail, these shoes offer unmatched comfort and support. Whether you're hitting the court or strolling around town, the Nike GT Cut 3 in the "Miami Hurricanes" color scheme is set to upgrade your footwear game.

With its striking design and focus on performance, this pair is sure to be a hit with both athletes and sneaker fans. Get ready to show your support for the Miami Hurricanes in style. Keep an eye out for the official release date, and don't miss your chance to snag a pair of these sleek and stylish kicks. The Nike GT Cut 3 is all about making a statement, and with this bold colorway, you'll stand out from the crowd wherever you go.

"Miami Hurricanes" Nike GT Cut 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a half-orange and half-white midsole with a green ZoomX plate. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black material, with a Swoosh outlined in orange. The sneakers also feature green laces and green and orange branding on the heels. Overall, these sneakers take on a very popular color scheme, and feature performance features for the court.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the release date for the Nike GT Cut 3 "Miami Hurricanes" is March 1st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

