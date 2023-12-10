Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Miami Hurricanes” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 stands tall as a legendary sneaker, known for its bold design and exceptional performance. Loved by fans for its iconic silhouette and superior cushioning, it's a favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The upcoming "Miami Hurricanes" colorway of the Air Griffey Max 1 has the sneaker community buzzing with excitement. This special edition pays homage to the Miami Hurricanes with its vibrant green and orange color scheme, capturing the spirit and energy of the team.

The combination of these bold colors creates a striking look that stands out on and off the field, showcasing a style that resonates with fans of both the sneaker and the team. Nike's dedication to quality craftsmanship is evident in this rendition, ensuring the Air Griffey Max 1 maintains its reputation for comfort and style. The "Miami Hurricanes" colorway of the Air Griffey Max 1 is poised to make waves, attracting attention for its spirited design and connection to the sports world. Sneaker enthusiasts and Miami Hurricanes supporters alike are eagerly anticipating this special release.

"Miami Hurricanes" Nike Air Griffey Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a white midsole that features air bubbles. Also, a white leather base constructs the uppers, with dark green overlays that cover most of the sneaker. Next, an orange Nike Swoosh is featured near the toebox, and "24" branding is located on the green strap. Green laces and a green Swoosh on the tongue complete the design. Finally, a vertical orange Swoosh is found on the heels. Also, note these sneakers are a GS release. Overall, Hurricanes fans can embrace these sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Miami Hurricanes” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

