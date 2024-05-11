Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Gets Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG continues its storied journey with the forthcoming "Metallic Gold" colorway, destined to capture the attention of sneaker aficionados globally. The pair features a sleek black base, complemented by dazzling metallic gold overlays and accents. This rendition merges timeless charm with opulent flair. Retaining its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG embraces a fresh and luxurious color scheme, crafted with premium materials for a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Enthusiasts await the release of this striking colorway, drawn to its bold yet refined aesthetic.

Designed for both urban streets and basketball courts alike, these sneakers promise to make a statement and elevate your style effortlessly. Reflecting the brand's illustrious heritage while embracing innovation, the "Metallic Gold" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG pushes the boundaries of design with its sleek silhouette and captivating color palette. Anticipation runs high among sneakerheads worldwide. They eagerly await the chance to infuse a touch of luxury into their footwear rotation.

"Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a gleaming gold rubber sole and a clean white midsole, offering a stark contrast to the black leather uppers. Shiny gold leather overlays add a touch of luxury, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem gleams above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Dark accents, including the laces and tongue, enhance the sleek design, culminating in a neat color scheme that pairs a classic black base with bold gold overlays.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

