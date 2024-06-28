Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

We're inching closer to this release date.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a gleaming gold rubber sole and a crisp white midsole, contrasting sharply with the black leather uppers. Shiny gold leather overlays add a touch of luxury, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem stands out above the gold Nike Swoosh on the sides. Dark accents, including the laces and tongue, enhance the sleek design, creating a classic black base with bold gold overlays for a striking look.

Designed for both urban streets and basketball courts, these sneakers promise to make a statement and elevate your style effortlessly. Reflecting the brand's illustrious heritage while embracing innovation, the "Metallic Gold" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG pushes the boundaries of design with its sleek silhouette and captivating color palette. Anticipation runs high among sneakerheads worldwide as they await the chance to infuse a touch of luxury into their footwear rotation.

