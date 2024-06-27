Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” Slated For Next Spring: First Look

The world's first in-hand look at this pair.

Travis Scott is once again turning heads in the sneaker world with his latest collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in the "Velvet Brown" colorway. Known for his bold and innovative style, Scott brings his signature flair to this classic silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" now features brown suede uppers, complemented by a dark leather Swoosh and a matching brown sole and midsole. This rich combination of materials and colors creates a refined and eye-catching look that sets this sneaker apart. As with all of Travis Scott's collaborations, attention to detail is key.

Subtle logos on the tongue and embossed detailing on the heel add a touch of personality, making the shoe unmistakably his. These small touches enhance the overall design and appeal of the sneaker. Scott's influence extends beyond just the world of sneakers. As a musician, fashion icon, and cultural phenomenon, he has carved out a unique space for himself in the entertainment industry. His ability to seamlessly blend elements of hip-hop, streetwear, and high fashion has earned him a dedicated following and cemented his status as one of the most influential figures in pop culture today.

"Velvet Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a matching rubber midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of brown suede, with identical suede overlays that create a cohesive look. Further, a dark leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Next, Jordan and Travis Scott's branding is located on the heels.