Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets An In-Hand Look

The Air Jordan 4, an icon of Michael Jordan's sneaker legacy, is gearing up to make waves with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway dropping this summer. This highly anticipated release sees the classic silhouette decked out in a striking blend of white and green accents. It offers a refreshing twist on a timeless favorite. Renowned for its iconic design and performance both on and off the court, the Air Jordan 4 maintains its status as a fan favorite among sneaker enthusiasts globally, and the "Oxidized Green" rendition breathes new life into its legendary aesthetic.

With its enduring appeal, the Air Jordan 4 owes much of its popularity to its mid-top construction, delivering exceptional support and comfort for wearers across various activities. Enhanced with visible Air cushioning in the sole, the sneaker ensures a responsive feel with each step, catering to both casual wear and athletic pursuits. As the summer release date approaches, excitement mounts among sneakerheads eagerly anticipating the arrival of the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. With its clean design and captivating color scheme, this iteration promises to stand out as a prized addition to any sneaker collection.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4

With a cream midsole and gray rubber sole, these shoes offer a sleek foundation. The base is crafted from white leather, complemented by white overlays. Oxidized Green accents adorn the support wings, heel, tongue, and branding, creating a striking contrast. This pair harmoniously blends green and white hues for a standout look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on July 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]