Air Jordan 11 Low “Diffused Blue” Release Details Revealed

Ben Atkinson
Air-Jordan-11-Low-Diffused-Blue-FV5104-104-Release-Date
A classic low-top AJ11 for this summer.

The Air Jordan 11 remains a highly coveted silhouette within the Jordan Brand arsenal, and its upcoming "Diffused Blue" iteration dropping this August is stirring anticipation. Renowned for its iconic design and cutting-edge features, the Air Jordan 11 holds a revered status in sneaker culture. It captivates enthusiasts with its timeless allure and top-notch performance. The "Diffused Blue" colorway introduces a refreshing twist to the classic silhouette, blending diffused blue, white, and black tones to create a bold and adaptable aesthetic, setting it apart as a must-have for sneaker aficionados.

Retaining the shoe's hallmark patent leather mudguard and translucent outsole pays homage to its original design. Also, subtle touches of diffused blue infuse a contemporary flair. As excitement mounts for the release of the Air Jordan 11 "Diffused Blue," sneakerheads and collectors alike eagerly anticipate the chance to secure this coveted colorway for their collections. Whether you're a seasoned devotee of the Air Jordan lineage or a newcomer to sneaker culture, the "Diffused Blue" iteration offers a fresh and stylish addition to any footwear rotation.

"Diffused Blue" Air Jordan 11 Low

These shoes boast a semi-translucent milky rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white material, and adorned with diffused blue patent leather overlays enveloping the silhouette. Further, a blue Jumpman emblem graces the heel, complemented by a white 23 logo on the black heel tab. Overall, this sleek colorway featuring a captivating shade of blue will captivate sneaker enthusiasts.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Diffused Blue” will be released on August 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
