Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” Gets On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 4 remains an iconic favorite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide, with its upcoming "White Thunder" colorway stirring anticipation for its August release. Sporting a sleek black-and-white palette, this iteration promises versatility and style, blending premium materials with classic design elements. The contrasting colors lend depth and allure to the silhouette, ensuring its place as a standout choice in any sneaker rotation. As fans eagerly await its drop, the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" is poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker community and beyond.

With the imminent release of the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder," excitement mounts as sneakerheads eagerly anticipate its addition to their collections. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated drop, poised to make waves in the sneaker community. Ensure you don't miss the chance to secure your pair come August, whether you're a seasoned Air Jordan aficionado or simply admire fashionable footwear. Keep a close watch for more details on availability and release specifics as the anticipation continues to build.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rookie of the Year” Gets A First Look

"White Thunder" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a pristine white midsole equipped with an air bubble for added comfort. Also, constructed with black nubuck uppers and matching overlays, the design is accented by white detailing. Further, the pair includes lace locks, Jumpman logos on the tongue, and branding on the heels, visible under the black meshing. Overall, this pair will be a hit when it releases later this summer.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” is going to drop on August 24th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $215 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make “Sail/Metallic Gold” Drop Details

[Via]