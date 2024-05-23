Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 4 remains a beloved classic among sneaker enthusiasts, with its upcoming "White Thunder" colorway generating buzz ahead of its August release. Featuring a sleek black-and-white palette, this version combines premium materials with timeless design elements. Also, the contrasting colors add depth and appeal to the silhouette, making it a standout in any sneaker collection. Overall, as fans eagerly await its release, the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" is set to make a significant impact in the sneaker world and beyond.

With the imminent arrival of the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder," excitement is building as sneakerheads look forward to adding this coveted pair to their collections. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated drop, which promises to create waves in the sneaker community. Don't miss your chance to secure a pair in August, whether you're a long-time Air Jordan fan or simply appreciate stylish footwear. Keep an eye out for further details on availability and release information as anticipation continues to grow.

"White Thunder" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a pristine white midsole, complete with an air bubble for enhanced comfort. Also, constructed with black nubuck uppers and matching overlays, the design is highlighted by white accents. The pair also features lace locks, Jumpman logos on the tongue, and branding on the heels, visible through the black mesh. Overall, this pair is expected to be a hit when it drops later this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” is going to drop on August 24th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $215 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

