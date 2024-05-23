Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue” New Look

Houston Astros v Washington Nationals
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Travis Scott looks on prior to throwing the opening pitch for a game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

A classic blue combination is dropping this year.

Travis Scott was recently spotted sporting the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the upcoming "Thunder Blue" colorway. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the renowned artist and trendsetter showcase this fresh take on the silhouette. The "Thunder Blue" colorway features a bold, vibrant hue that is sure to turn heads. With its eye-catching design and striking color palette, this sneaker is set to make a statement on the streets. Travis Scott's endorsement of the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway adds to the anticipation.

As a trendsetter in fashion and music, Scott's endorsement amplifies the appeal of this stylish sneaker. Sneaker enthusiasts everywhere are eagerly awaiting the chance to grab the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway. With its sleek design and bold colorway, this sneaker is expected to fly off the shelves when it hits stores. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway, and don't miss your chance to step out in style with this highly anticipated sneaker.

"Thunder Blue" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a clean black midsole. The sole features "Jack" in light blue lettering. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a blue canvas base, with darker nayvy leather overlays. Also, a navy Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides of the sneakers. The strap, that covers the laces, is also a dark navy and there is both Nike and Travis branding on the tongues and heels of this pair.

Sole Retriever reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue” is going to drop this year. Also, the retail price is expected to be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

