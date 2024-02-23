Travis Scott Reveals Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue”

Travis Scott was seen rocking the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the upcoming "Thunder Blue" colorway. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the renowned artist and trendsetter showcases this fresh iteration of the silhouette. The "Thunder Blue" colorway features a bold and vibrant hue that is sure to turn heads. With its eye-catching design and striking color palette, this sneaker will make a statement on the streets. Travis Scott's endorsement of the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway adds to the anticipation.

As a trendsetter in the world of fashion and music, Scott's stamp of approval only adds to the appeal of this stylish sneaker. Sneakerheads everywhere are awaiting the chance to get the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway. With its combination of sleek design and bold colorway, this sneaker will fly off the shelves when it hits stores. Stay tuned for updates on the release date of the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Thunder Blue" colorway, and don't miss your chance to step out in style with this highly anticipated sneaker.

"Thunder Blue" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR

Image via Michael Rubin / Meek Mill

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white and navy midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a navy canvas base, with slightly darker leather overlays. Also, a blue Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides of the sneakers. The strap, that covers the laces, is also a dark navy and there is both Nike and Travis branding on the tongues and heels of this pair.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue” will be released on March 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

