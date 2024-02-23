Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Ja 1, renowned for its blend of performance and style, remains a favorite among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Anticipation is mounting for the upcoming launch of the "Murray State" colorway, which pays tribute to NBA star Ja Morant's alma mater, Murray State University. This special edition features the university's distinctive blue and yellow hues, along with its iconic logo. This sneaker has a special place in Morant's heart, as it represents a school that's been incredibly important in his career.

The "Murray State" colorway adds a touch of nostalgia and pride to the Nike Ja 1, reflecting Morant's collegiate journey and his subsequent success in the NBA. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this exclusive design, drawn to its unique color combination and the story it represents. With its attention-grabbing aesthetics and high-quality construction, the Nike Ja 1 in the "Murray State" colorway will leave a lasting impression on both the basketball court and the sneaker community.

"Murray State" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey sole with a navy blue and yellow midsole. The upper consists of mesh and leather, both matching in dark navy blue. The Nike Swoosh is found in yellow and wraps around the heels. Also, navy blue laces and a matching tongue complete the shoes. Overall, these shoes take on the colorway of Murray State, Ja Morant's alma mater. Look for these kicks to drop later this spring.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

