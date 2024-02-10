Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” Gets A First Look

The Nike Ja 1, a beloved sneaker for its performance-oriented design and sleek aesthetics, continues to captivate both basketball players and sneaker aficionados. The imminent release of the "Murray State" colorway has enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation. This special edition pays homage to Murray State University, the alma mater of NBA star Ja Morant, who famously propelled Murray State to national prominence during his collegiate career. The colorway features the school's distinctive blue and yellow, accentuated with the iconic Murray State logo.

The "Murray State" colorway injects a sense of pride and nostalgia into the Nike Ja 1, reflecting Morant's collegiate journey and his meteoric rise to NBA stardom. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this exclusive design, drawn to its unique blend of colors and the story behind it. With its eye-catching aesthetics and premium craftsmanship, the Nike Ja 1 in the "Murray State" colorway is poised to make a significant impact in both the basketball and sneaker communities.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Queen Conch” Just Dropped

"Murray State" Nike Ja 1

Image via wingkuenryan

The sneakers feature a bright yellow sole with a navy blue midsole. The upper consists of mesh and leather, both matching in dark navy blue. The Nike Swoosh is a light yellow. Further, navy blue laces and a navy tongue complete the design. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that is representative of Murray State's colorway. Look out for this pair to drop this spring, and you'll definitely see Morant lace these up.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Murray State” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via wingkuenryan

Image via wingkuenryan

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Mid Cleat “Gratitude” Currently Available

[Via]