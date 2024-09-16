Nike Ja 2 “Induction” Officially Unveiled

At first, we thought this pair was going to be a player's exclusive.

The Nike Ja 2 is honoring Ja Morant’s induction into the Murray State Hall of Fame with the upcoming “Induction” colorway. Originally planned as a player’s exclusive, this special edition will now be available to the public, though it will not include the exclusive wooden packaging that was initially planned. This release celebrates Morant’s remarkable achievements during his time at Murray State, where he earned honors like Consensus All-American 1st Team (2018-19) and the Bob Cousy Award (2018-19). The "Induction" Nike Ja 2 features a light blue colorway, representing Murray State’s colors.

Pink and yellow accents add vibrant touches to the upper, giving the sneaker a bold and energetic look. These bright details create a fresh, standout vibe for this sleek design. Built for both performance and style, the Nike Ja 2 continues to reflect Morant’s explosive play on the court. Its lightweight and supportive structure ensures comfort and agility, making it perfect for dynamic movements. This "Induction" colorway offers fans the chance to own a piece of Ja’s college legacy, celebrating his incredible journey at Murray State. Keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release, honoring one of college basketball's brightest stars.

"Induction" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers come with a light rubber sole paired with a coordinating midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a light blue material, accented by yellow details and white stripes. Additionally, the Swoosh is outlined in yellow. Lastly, light pink appears on the tongue and laces.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Induction” will be released on September 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike