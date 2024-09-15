Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black" Surfaces Online

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in an exciting collaboration with Kobe Bryant, featuring a sleek "Black" colorway. This special edition showcases a black leather upper, giving the sneaker a classic and refined look. Kobe's iconic Mamba logo is imprinted throughout the leather, adding a unique and subtle texture to the design. Vibrant yellow accents bring a pop of color to the otherwise understated sneaker. The yellow details can be seen on the sole, as well as the Nike swoosh, creating a striking contrast against the black base. These bold elements highlight Kobe’s legacy while maintaining the clean aesthetic of the Air Force 1 Low.
Known for its timeless design, the Air Force 1 Low blends perfectly with Kobe's influence in this collaboration. The mix of black leather and bright yellow accents makes this pair stand out while keeping a versatile and wearable style. Fans of both Nike and Kobe Bryant are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, which promises to be a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The "Black" colorway with Mamba detailing makes this Air Force 1 Low a unique tribute to Kobe’s legacy. Keep an eye out for its release.
Nike Air Force 1 Low x Kobe Bryant
The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a sleek black midsole. Also, yellow "AIR" branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. Further, the uppers are constructed of black leather and the Nike Swoosh is vibrant yellow. Finally, black laces and yellow/purple Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low is going to drop later this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $145 when they release.
