Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black" Surfaces Online

The Kobe x AF1 collab will be a pack.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low is going to drop later this holiday season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $145 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a sleek black midsole. Also, yellow "AIR" branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. Further, the uppers are constructed of black leather and the Nike Swoosh is vibrant yellow. Finally, black laces and yellow/purple Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers.

Known for its timeless design, the Air Force 1 Low blends perfectly with Kobe's influence in this collaboration . The mix of black leather and bright yellow accents makes this pair stand out while keeping a versatile and wearable style. Fans of both Nike and Kobe Bryant are eagerly awaiting the release of this collaboration, which promises to be a must-have for collectors and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The "Black" colorway with Mamba detailing makes this Air Force 1 Low a unique tribute to Kobe’s legacy. Keep an eye out for its release.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.