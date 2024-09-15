Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” No Longer Releasing

It looks like Jordan Brand is rolling back some plans.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Chutney" release has been officially canceled and will not be released to the public.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from black leather, highlighted by a large wheat suede overlay. Bold black and chutney accents near the midsole add depth to the overall design. Furthermore, chutney details like the Jordan tag near the laces and the Jumpman logo on the tongue finish off the look. With its clean black leather and wheat accents, this pair offers a timeless style and classic appeal. Unfortunately, the shoe will no longer be releasing.

Known for its groundbreaking design, the Air Jordan 13 introduced features like Zoom Air cushioning and the signature holographic eye, enhancing both comfort and style. These elements made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. However, with the "Chutney" colorway now officially canceled, fans who were eager to add this iteration to their collections will have to wait for future releases . Despite the disappointment, the legacy of the Air Jordan 13 remains strong, continuing to be a staple in sneaker culture.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.