Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” Gets Updated First Look

The Air Jordan 13, a classic silhouette that has been a staple since its inception in 1997, continues to intrigue with its distinctive design and performance capabilities. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, this shoe gained popularity for its panther-inspired look and innovative features. Among the highly anticipated releases, the upcoming "Chutney" colorway stands out. This edition refreshes the traditional Air Jordan 13 aesthetic by updating its color blocking with a mix of black and chutney tones.

Aside from its visual appeal, the Air Jordan 13 introduced revolutionary elements such as its unique midsole construction featuring Zoom Air cushioning and the signature holographic eye. These features not only enhanced comfort but also added a touch of individuality to the design, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. With the release of the "Chutney" colorway drawing near, excitement mounts among fans eager to experience the blend of nostalgia and contemporary style. This iteration pays homage to the Air Jordan 13's rich history while embracing current trends.

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from black leather, accentuated by a sizable wheat suede overlay. Prominent black and chutney accents near the midsole add to the design's depth. Further, chutney details such as the Jordan tag near the laces and the Jumpman logo on the tongue complete the look. This pair has a timeless style with its clean black leather and wheat accents, promising a classic aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” will be released during the holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

