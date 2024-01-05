Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 13, a standout in the Jordan lineup since its debut in 1997, continues to captivate with its unique design and performance. Created by Tinker Hatfield, this silhouette made waves with its panther-inspired aesthetic and innovative features. Among the awaited releases, the upcoming "Chutney" colorway sparks interest. This edition blends black and chutney tones, presenting a fresh interpretation of the Air Jordan 13's classic style. The combination of colors adds a sophisticated yet versatile look to the sneaker.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Air Jordan 13 introduced groundbreaking elements. Its unique midsole construction with Zoom Air cushioning and signature holographic eye added both comfort and a distinctive touch to the design, catering to both fashion and function. As the release of the "Chutney" colorway approaches, anticipation rises among sneaker enthusiasts. This iteration promises to revive nostalgia while embracing contemporary tastes, honoring the Air Jordan 13's historical significance and evolving its timeless legacy with a modern twist.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” Official Release Date

"Chutney" Air Jordan 13

Image via Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz

The sneakers feature a wheat rubber sole and a black midsole. Black leather constructs the uppers, with another large wheat leather overlay. Near the midsole, prominent black accents can be found. More wheat details include a Jordan tag near the laces, the Jumpman on the tongue, and a leather patch on the heel of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features clean black leather with wheat accents, giving the sneakers a timeless feel. Look out for this pair to drop nearer the end of this year, but they are well worth the wait!

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chutney” will be released during the holiday of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 38 Low “Fundamental” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]