Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family On-Foot Photos

This pair is going to be hard to purchase.

On-foot photos of the highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Verdy, the creative mind behind Girls Don't Cry, have surfaced, building even more excitement. This exclusive "Vick" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Vick" plush toy, is a friends and family exclusive. The sneakers feature a bold black and white color scheme, with a furry upper that adds a unique texture to the design. The "Vick" Dunk Low captures the playful and streetwear-inspired essence of Verdy's work, blending creativity with modern flair.

Verdy's attention to detail shines in every aspect of this design, from the monochromatic color palette to the intricate textures. Sneaker enthusiasts and Verdy fans are eagerly following this collaboration, recognizing the rarity of this friends and family release. With its distinct design and cultural significance, the "Vick" Dunk Low is shaping up to be a highly sought-after collector's item. Now that on-foot photos have surfaced, anticipation is even higher as fans admire the sneaker's bold, unique style.

"Vick" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole combined with a white midsole, giving them a timeless look. The uppers present a white fur base layered with black fur, creating a distinct silhouette. Black suede Swooshes decorate the sides, along with Verdy's logo. Nike SB and Verdy branding appear on the tongues, finishing off the design.