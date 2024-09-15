Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family On-Foot Photos

BYBen Atkinson113 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daily Life In Birmingham
A Nike logo is seen in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This pair is going to be hard to purchase.

On-foot photos of the highly anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Verdy, the creative mind behind Girls Don't Cry, have surfaced, building even more excitement. This exclusive "Vick" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Vick" plush toy, is a friends and family exclusive. The sneakers feature a bold black and white color scheme, with a furry upper that adds a unique texture to the design. The "Vick" Dunk Low captures the playful and streetwear-inspired essence of Verdy's work, blending creativity with modern flair.

Verdy's attention to detail shines in every aspect of this design, from the monochromatic color palette to the intricate textures. Sneaker enthusiasts and Verdy fans are eagerly following this collaboration, recognizing the rarity of this friends and family release. With its distinct design and cultural significance, the "Vick" Dunk Low is shaping up to be a highly sought-after collector's item. Now that on-foot photos have surfaced, anticipation is even higher as fans admire the sneaker's bold, unique style.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat” Release Cancelled

"Vick" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole combined with a white midsole, giving them a timeless look. The uppers present a white fur base layered with black fur, creating a distinct silhouette. Black suede Swooshes decorate the sides, along with Verdy's logo. Nike SB and Verdy branding appear on the tongues, finishing off the design.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family Pair will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a friends and family pair, and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” Slated For This Month: First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...