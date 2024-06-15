Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family Pair Revealed

BYBen Atkinson276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daily Life In Birmingham
A Nike logo is seen in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Giannis Alexopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A very exclusive part of this collaboration.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is making headlines with its upcoming collaboration alongside Verdy, the creative mind behind Girls Don't Cry. This partnership unveils the exclusive "Vick" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Vick" plush toy, and this pair is a friends and family exclusive. These sneakers feature a bold black and white color scheme. The shoes also boast a furry upper, adding a unique texture to the design. The "Vick" Dunk Low perfectly captures the playful essence of Verdy's creations, blending street culture with contemporary flair.

Verdy's attention to detail and unique aesthetic are evident in every aspect of the shoe's design, from the monochromatic palette to the intricate textures. Sneakerheads and fans of Verdy's work are eagerly anticipating the release of this collaboration. Fans recognize its exclusivity as a friends and family exclusive pair. With its captivating design and cultural significance, the "Vick" Dunk Low promises to be a highly coveted addition to any collection.

Read More: Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “San Juan” Gets Official Images

"Vick" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a white midsole for a classic look. The uppers showcase a white fur base overlaid with black fur, creating a unique silhouette. Black suede Swooshes adorn the sides along with Verdy's logo. Nike SB and Verdy branding can be found on the tongues to complete the design.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family Pair will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a friends and family pair, and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Verdy “Vick” Dropping This Summer2.1K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" Gets A First Look5.7K
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Verdy "Visty" Release Details Revealed2.5K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories “Sunblush” Friends and Family: New Look866