Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low “Vick” Friends And Family Pair Revealed

A very exclusive part of this collaboration.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is making headlines with its upcoming collaboration alongside Verdy, the creative mind behind Girls Don't Cry. This partnership unveils the exclusive "Vick" colorway, inspired by Verdy's iconic "Vick" plush toy, and this pair is a friends and family exclusive. These sneakers feature a bold black and white color scheme. The shoes also boast a furry upper, adding a unique texture to the design. The "Vick" Dunk Low perfectly captures the playful essence of Verdy's creations, blending street culture with contemporary flair.

Verdy's attention to detail and unique aesthetic are evident in every aspect of the shoe's design, from the monochromatic palette to the intricate textures. Sneakerheads and fans of Verdy's work are eagerly anticipating the release of this collaboration. Fans recognize its exclusivity as a friends and family exclusive pair. With its captivating design and cultural significance, the "Vick" Dunk Low promises to be a highly coveted addition to any collection.

"Vick" Verdy x Nike SB Dunk Low

These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a white midsole for a classic look. The uppers showcase a white fur base overlaid with black fur, creating a unique silhouette. Black suede Swooshes adorn the sides along with Verdy's logo. Nike SB and Verdy branding can be found on the tongues to complete the design.