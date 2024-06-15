Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Legend Light Brown” Officially Revealed

A new, summer-ready, colorway is coming soon.

The Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS is gearing up to release in an elegant "Light Legend Brown" colorway. This iteration features an all-sail color scheme, offering a clean and sophisticated look. The sail rubber sole seamlessly blends into the sail midsole, creating a cohesive design. The upper is crafted from premium sail leather, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel. Subtle sail suede overlays add texture and depth to the silhouette. The iconic Jumpman logo graces the tongue and heel, maintaining the classic Jordan Brand aesthetic. Signature suede detailing on the sides complements the sleek design.

Engineered for comfort and style, the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS provides excellent support with its remastered construction. The monochromatic palette emphasizes the silhouette's timeless lines, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether worn on the streets or the court, this sneaker promises to turn heads with its refined elegance. The "Light Legend Brown" colorway showcases Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation and quality. The Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS "Light Legend Brown" will be a standout release, combining heritage and modernity in a sleek, all-sail package.

"Legend Light Brown" Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a sail rubber sole paired with a matching midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from legend light brown leather, complemented by matching suede overlays. Further, sail laces and a sail tongue enhance the monochromatic look. A sail Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while sail Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS "Legend Light Brown" will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike