Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Launching This Summer

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to make waves with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This women's exclusive release showcases a sophisticated design. The pair features a sail rubber sole, offering a clean and classic foundation. The upper is dressed in a rich dark green, adding depth and elegance. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM promises both style and durability. The sail rubber sole provides excellent traction and support. The dark green upper is complemented by subtle detailing, creating a harmonious look. The iconic mesh panels and lace cage add to the shoe's distinctive appeal.

This colorway is perfect for those looking to make a statement. The "Oxidized Green" adds a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The contrasting sail sole enhances the overall aesthetic, making it a standout choice for any sneaker enthusiast. Set to drop soon, this release is highly anticipated by fans and collectors alike. The Air Jordan 4 RM in "Oxidized Green" is a testament to Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation and style. This pair is sure to be a hit, offering a blend of timeless design and modern flair. Don't miss out on adding this unique colorway to your collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” Release Details Revealed

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS

These sneakers come with a sail rubber sole and a sail midsole, which includes a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are made from oxidized green leather and feature matching suede overlays. They also have gren laces and a green tongue. Additionally, a sail Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue. Finally, sail Nike Air branding is also on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” Gets A First Look

[Via]