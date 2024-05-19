Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” Gets A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent is gearing up for its next big release with an upcoming "Black/White" colorway. This pair features a pristine white leather base, accentuated by sleek black patent leather overlays. The combination of materials gives the sneaker a luxurious yet classic look. The white leather base provides a clean and timeless canvas, while the black patent leather adds a glossy, sophisticated touch. The iconic Nike Swoosh in black patent leather stands out prominently on the sides. This contrast between matte and shiny finishes enhances the overall aesthetic.

The tongue features the signature Air Jordan branding, maintaining the classic look fans have come to love. A white midsole paired with a black outsole ensures durability and comfort, making these sneakers as functional as they are stylish. The high-top design offers excellent ankle support, making it suitable for both casual wear and basketball. Scheduled for release soon, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent "Black/White" is expected to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Its blend of classic colors and premium materials makes it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

"Black/White" Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with black patent leather overlays. Also, a black patent Swoosh is on he side. Further, a white Air Jordan Wings logo is above the Swoosh. Finally, note that this pair is just a first look, so the details of the sneakers could be changed as we near the release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

