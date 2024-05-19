Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” Gets A First Look

BYBen Atkinson147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A classy combination of black and white for the AJ1 High.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent is gearing up for its next big release with an upcoming "Black/White" colorway. This pair features a pristine white leather base, accentuated by sleek black patent leather overlays. The combination of materials gives the sneaker a luxurious yet classic look. The white leather base provides a clean and timeless canvas, while the black patent leather adds a glossy, sophisticated touch. The iconic Nike Swoosh in black patent leather stands out prominently on the sides. This contrast between matte and shiny finishes enhances the overall aesthetic.

The tongue features the signature Air Jordan branding, maintaining the classic look fans have come to love. A white midsole paired with a black outsole ensures durability and comfort, making these sneakers as functional as they are stylish. The high-top design offers excellent ankle support, making it suitable for both casual wear and basketball. Scheduled for release soon, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent "Black/White" is expected to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Its blend of classic colors and premium materials makes it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Midnight Navy” Drop Details

"Black/White" Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with black patent leather overlays. Also, a black patent Swoosh is on he side. Further, a white Air Jordan Wings logo is above the Swoosh. Finally, note that this pair is just a first look, so the details of the sneakers could be changed as we near the release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Patent “Black/White” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $180 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Travis Scott Donates “Canary” Jordan 1 Low to Elkins High School

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” Gets A Release Date15.4K
Jordan-Nu-Retro-1-Low-UNC-Patent-DV5141-004-4SneakersJordan Nu Retro 1 Low “UNC Patent” Officially Revealed1.9K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” Gets A First Look1388
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-Latte-Legend-Medium-Brown-FD2596-021SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Gets Retailer Images1452