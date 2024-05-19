Air Jordan 1 Low “Midnight Navy” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to make waves with its upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway. Scheduled for release later this year, this pair combines a sleek white leather base with dark navy overlays. The contrast between the white and navy offers a clean, sophisticated look. The "Midnight Navy" colorway features a timeless design, perfect for any occasion. The white leather base provides a fresh canvas, while the dark navy overlays add depth and elegance. Navy laces complement the overall aesthetic, tying the look together seamlessly. Nike's signature Swoosh, also in dark navy, adorns the sides, adding to the cohesive color scheme.

The Air Jordan 1 Low branding on the tongue and heel remains true to its roots, maintaining the iconic elements fans love. A white midsole and dark navy outsole complete the design, ensuring durability and style. This colorway is versatile and suitable for both casual wear and more formal occasions. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy" is expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Its classic yet contemporary look makes it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Keep an eye out for its release, as this pair is sure to fly off the shelves.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with midnight navy leather overlays. A grey leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Moreover, white laces and a white Wings logo complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Midnight Navy” will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]