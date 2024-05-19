Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Gets Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is set for another legendary release with the upcoming "Cement Grey" colorway this summer. This eagerly awaited version features a white base with sleek grey accents, providing a timeless yet modern look. Its clean color blocking and subtle details are bound to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. The Air Jordan 3 has always been a staple in sneaker culture, and this new colorway honors its rich history while introducing a fresh update.

With its classic design and stylish color palette, this sneaker is expected to sell out quickly once it hits stores. Whether you're a longtime sneakerhead or simply appreciate classic designs, the Air Jordan 3 in "Cement Grey" is sure to impress. From its iconic elephant print accents to the signature Jumpman logo, every detail of the Air Jordan 3 reflects quality. Built for both style and performance, this sneaker is designed to stand the test of time, making it a valuable addition to any collection.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. The upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by charcoal gray elephant print accents. Scheduled for release in August 2024, this pair is ideal for the warmer months. Overall, this colorway is poised to gain significant popularity and make a major impact.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

