Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Not Releasing Anymore: Details

BYBen Atkinson452 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We might not be getting the Flu Game colorway, but we are getting a new AJ12.

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a triumphant return in the new "Bloodline" colorway, slated for release in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette has been a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts alike. The "Bloodline" edition features an all-black design with striking metallic red accents. This fresh colorway will replace the previously announced "Flu Game" release, offering a modern twist to the classic Air Jordan 12. Overall, this isn't the news that many sneakerheads were looking for. That being said, the new colorway is going to be a big success.

With its premium materials and superior craftsmanship, the silhouette delivers both style and performance. The design includes a stitched leather upper and carbon fiber shank plate, ensuring durability and support on and off the court. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the "Bloodline" Air Jordan 12, this new colorway captivates audiences with its bold and timeless appeal. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the sneaker game, this release offers a chance to own a piece of sneaker history and channel the spirit of MJ himself.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM “Canyon Rust” Coming This Summer

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" features a striking red and black color scheme. Constructed with premium leather, the shoe boasts a sleek silhouette with textured overlays. The classic Jumpman logo adorns the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate ensures stability. Completed with a durable rubber outsole for traction on and off the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will no longer be returning in the spring of 2025. Instead, the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will be replacing it. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Tatum 2 “Bleached Blue Void” Coming This Month

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Officially Returning Next Spring8.1K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” Receives New Release Date12.3K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Receives In-Hand Review54.1K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” Receives A First Look68.7K