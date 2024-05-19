Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Not Releasing Anymore: Details

The Air Jordan 12 is set to make a triumphant return in the new "Bloodline" colorway, slated for release in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette has been a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts alike. The "Bloodline" edition features an all-black design with striking metallic red accents. This fresh colorway will replace the previously announced "Flu Game" release, offering a modern twist to the classic Air Jordan 12. Overall, this isn't the news that many sneakerheads were looking for. That being said, the new colorway is going to be a big success.

With its premium materials and superior craftsmanship, the silhouette delivers both style and performance. The design includes a stitched leather upper and carbon fiber shank plate, ensuring durability and support on and off the court. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of the "Bloodline" Air Jordan 12, this new colorway captivates audiences with its bold and timeless appeal. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the sneaker game, this release offers a chance to own a piece of sneaker history and channel the spirit of MJ himself.

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" features a striking red and black color scheme. Constructed with premium leather, the shoe boasts a sleek silhouette with textured overlays. The classic Jumpman logo adorns the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate ensures stability. Completed with a durable rubber outsole for traction on and off the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will no longer be returning in the spring of 2025. Instead, the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will be replacing it. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

