Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline” Gets A First Look

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A new colorway to replace the Flu Game cancelled release.

The Air Jordan 12 is making a triumphant return in the new "Bloodline" colorway, set for release in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette has long been a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts. The "Bloodline" edition features an all-black design with striking metallic red accents, replacing the previously announced "Flu Game" release. This modern twist on the classic Air Jordan 12 is creating buzz, even though it wasn't the news many sneakerheads expected. Nevertheless, this new colorway is poised for big success.

With its premium materials and superior craftsmanship, the silhouette offers both style and performance. The design includes a stitched leather upper and a carbon fiber shank plate, ensuring durability and support both on and off the court. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Bloodline" Air Jordan 12, this new colorway captivates audiences with its bold and timeless appeal. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the sneaker game, this release provides an opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history and channel the spirit of MJ himself.

"Bloodline" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" showcases a bold red and black color scheme. Crafted with premium leather, this shoe features a sleek silhouette with textured overlays. The iconic Jumpman logo graces the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate provides stability. Finished with a durable rubber outsole, it offers excellent traction on and off the court.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" will be released in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

