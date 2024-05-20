Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Bone/Archaeo Brown” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low will debut in a new "Light Bone/Archaeo Brown" colorway this fall. This fresh edition highlights a light bone leather base, offering a clean and neutral foundation. The shoe is accentuated with rich brown suede overlays, adding a touch of elegance and depth to the design. Also, the contrast between the light bone and archaeo brown gives the sneaker a sophisticated and versatile look. These colors make it easy to pair the shoes with various outfits, making them a great addition to any wardrobe. The Air Jordan 1 Low's low-cut silhouette maintains its iconic shape, ensuring it stays true to its classic roots.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Light Bone/Archaeo Brown" includes a padded collar and cushioned insole, providing support for all-day wear. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction, making it suitable for both casual and active use. With the fall release date approaching, anticipation is building among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Light Bone/Archaeo Brown" colorway will be a popular choice for those looking to add a stylish and timeless piece to their collection. Overall, keep an eye out for this release, as it's sure to be a standout addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

"Light Bone/Archaeo Brown" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the base is constructed from sail leather with tan suede overlays. Further, an archaeo brown suede Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo are found on the sides and heels. Finally, sail laces and more brown branding are found on the tongues.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Light Bone/Archaeo Brown” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $115 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

