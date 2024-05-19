Jordan Tatum 2 “Bleached Blue Void” Coming This Month

The Jordan Tatum 2 is Jayson Tatum's latest signature sneaker. The upcoming "Bleached Blue Void" colorway is set to make waves. It features a striking blue upper, making a bold statement on and off the court. Green and pink details add vibrant accents, enhancing the shoe's dynamic design. Crafted for performance, the Jordan Tatum 2 provides excellent support and comfort. The shoe's construction includes advanced materials for durability and breathability. These features ensure optimal performance during intense games and workouts. The sleek design also makes it a stylish choice for casual wear. Overall, the "Bleached Blue Void" colorway showcases Jayson Tatum's unique style.

The combination of blue, green, and pink creates a visually appealing sneaker. The signature Jordan branding is prominently displayed, adding to its iconic appeal. Anticipation for this release is high among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. The Jordan Tatum 2 "Bleached Blue Void" is expected to be a popular addition to sneaker collections. Whether you're a dedicated player or a fashion-forward individual, this sneaker offers something special. Overall, the Jordan Tatum 2 "Bleached Blue Void" represents a perfect blend of style and functionality. It's a testament to Jayson Tatum's influence in the sneaker world.

"Bleached Blue Void" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a blue rubber sole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a blue splotchy material, and the sides feature a combination of green and pink. Further, the midsole features a pink Jumpman and the tongue features the JT logo in pink as well. Finally, the heels have the 0 and Jumpman in green.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Bleached Blue Void” will be released on May 30th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

