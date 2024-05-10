Jayson Tatum Debuts Jordan Tatum 2 “Sidewalk Chalk”

BYBen Atkinson123 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite the loss, Tatum wore some vibrant kicks.

Get ready to dive into the world of basketball fashion as Jayson Tatum debuts the highly anticipated Jordan Tatum 2 “Sidewalk Chalk.” These sneakers boast a lilac color scheme accented with refreshing mint green details. It creates a look that's both stylish and eye-catching. Despite the Celtics' loss to the Cavs in game 2 of the NBA Conference Semifinals, Jayson Tatum showcased his exceptional talent on the court, scoring an impressive 25 points. While the game outcome may have been disappointing for Celtics fans, Tatum's performance was nothing short of remarkable. 

The lilac hue of the sneakers adds a touch of elegance, while the mint green details provide a pop of color that sets them apart from the crowd. Whether you're a Celtics fan or simply a sneakerhead looking to elevate your style, this Jordan Tatum 2 is perfect. With its sleek design and premium construction, these sneakers are engineered to deliver both style and performance. Whether you're hitting the court or hitting the streets, the Jordan Tatum 2 “Sidewalk Chalk” is the perfect choice for those who demand nothing but the best. 

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Suede Panda” Receives On-Foot Photos

“Sidewalk Chalk” Jordan Tatum 2

The sneakers showcase a pale lilac rubber sole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are a lilac material, and the sides feature a combination of purples, blues, and greens. Further, the midsole features a mint green Jumpman and the tongue features the JT logo in green as well. Finally, the heels have the 0 and Jumpman in green.

The Jordan Tatum 2 “Sidewalk Chalk” was released on May 9th and has a retail price of $125. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air 180 “Ultramarine” In-Hand Look and Release Date

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
image-29SportsJordan Tatum 2 “Easter” Official Photos Revealed759
Jordan-Tatum-2-Vortex-FJ6457-300-5SportsJordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” Officially Revealed531
Jordan-Tatum-2-Vortex-Mint-Foam-FJ6457-300SportsJordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” Unveiled By JD Sports UK1.9K
Jordan-Tatum-2-Neon-FJ6457-100-2SportsJordan Tatum 2 “Neon” Gets Much Earlier Release1462