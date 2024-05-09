Nike Air 180 “Ultramarine” In-Hand Look and Release Date

Two more weeks until this classic returns.

Get set for the comeback of the Nike Air 180, featuring its legendary "Ultramarine" colorway, scheduled to hit stores this May. This silhouette promises to excite sneaker lovers once more with its ageless design and dynamic color palette. Adorned with a pristine white foundation accentuated by vibrant blue and red highlights, the Nike Air 180 "Ultramarine" emanates a bold and lively aura. The fusion of hues creates a striking visual impact, commanding attention and leaving an indelible impression on the urban landscape. Since 1991, the shoe has enjoyed widespread acclaim from runners and sneaker enthusiasts alike, revered for its groundbreaking design and unparalleled comfort.

The "Ultramarine" rendition pays homage to its release, retaining its original essence while embracing contemporary flair. With its sleek design and craftsmanship, the Nike Air 180 remains an icon of style. As the launch date draws near, anticipation mounts for the resurgence of the Nike Air 180 "Ultramarine." Enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly await the chance to procure this iconic pair. Whether you're a lover of the Nike Air 180 or a newcomer to the scene, the "Ultramarine" colorway promises a new interpretation of a classic.

"Ultramarine" Nike Air 180

These sneakers boast a black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole housing an air bubble at the heel. Their uppers showcase a white base adorned with sail overlays and striking red accents, while blue Swooshes grace the sides. Additional vibrant red branding can be found on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air 180 “Ultramarine” will still be released on May 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

