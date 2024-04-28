Nike Air 180 “Ultramarine” Returning This May

Prepare for the return of the Nike Air 180 in its iconic "Ultramarine" colorway, slated for release this May. This classic silhouette is set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts once again with its timeless design and vibrant color scheme. Featuring a white base adorned with vibrant blue and red accents, the Nike Air 180 "Ultramarine" exudes a bold and energetic vibe. The combination of colors creates a striking contrast that instantly grabs attention and makes a statement on the streets. Originally released in 1991, the Nike Air 180 quickly became a favorite among runners and sneakerheads alike for its innovative design and superior comfort.

The "Ultramarine" colorway pays homage to the original release, staying true to its roots while adding a modern twist. With its clean lines and attention to detail, the Nike Air 180 remains a timeless classic that transcends trends and generations. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the return of the Nike Air 180 "Ultramarine." Sneakerheads and collectors eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic pair to their collection and relive the nostalgia of the early '90s. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Nike Air 180 or new to the game, the "Ultramarine" colorway offers a fresh take on a beloved classic.

"Ultramarine" Nike Air 180

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an air bubble under the heels. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with sail overlays and vibrant red details. A blue Swoosh is on the sides. Also, more vibrant red branding is on the tongues and heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air 180 “Ultramarine” will still be restocked later this May. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

